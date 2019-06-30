3 of Indian-origin family die in road mishap in Saudi

Three members of a Hyderabad-based family died in a road accident that took place in Saudi Arabia in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The incident took place when the family of four members consisting husband Syed Zainul Abideen, wife Syed Atiya Banu and their two sons named Syed Murtuza and Syed Ismail were travelling to Madina from Jeddah in their car for pilgrimage.

The husband, wife and a son lost their lives in the accident while another son Syed Ismail was left injured and is undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ANI, Ali Miya, the brother-in-law of deceased Syed Zainul Abideen requested Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Central Government in India to help them in repatriating the bodies back to Hyderabad for performing final rites.

"All were the natives of Musheerabad in Hyderabad. Syed Zainul Abideen was working in Saudi Arabia since last 40 years. He resides along with his family in Jeddah. We request Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Central Government to help us in repatriating the bodies back to Hyderabad for performing final rites," he said.

