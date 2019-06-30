Surat-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, all passengers safe

A Surat-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft overshot the runway on Sunday after landing.

All passengers of flight SG-3722 on Bhopal-Surat route were deplaned normally and are safe.

SpiceJet spokesperson said in its statement, "A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft flight SG-3722, on Bhopal-Surat route, overshot the runway after landing, on June 30. All passengers and the aircraft are safe.

