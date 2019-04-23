LS polls: Assam, Bihar record over 12 pc voter turnout till 9 am

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (April 23), Assam and Bihar recorded 12.36 per cent and 12.60 per cent voter turnout followed by West Bengal (10.97 per cent) till 9 am.
Polling is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.
Besides Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, voter turnout till 9 am was 2.29 per cent in Goa, 1.35 per cent in Gujarat, 1.75 per cent in Karnataka, 2.48 per cent in Kerala, 0.99 per cent in Maharashtra, 1.32 per cent in Odisha, 1.56 per cent in Tripura, 10.24 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 2.24 per cent in Chhattisgarh and 5.83 per cent tin Daman and Diu.
No votes were casted in Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra and Nagar Haveli till 9 am.
While some Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will witness voting, all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.
The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.
