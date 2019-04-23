LS polls: Assam, Bihar record over 12 pc voter turnout till 9 am

In the third phase of the elections on Tuesday (April 23), and recorded 12.36 per cent and 12.60 per cent voter turnout followed by (10.97 per cent) till 9 am.

Polling is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

Besides Assam, and West Bengal, voter turnout till 9 am was 2.29 per cent in Goa, 1.35 per cent in Gujarat, 1.75 per cent in Karnataka, 2.48 per cent in Kerala, 0.99 per cent in Maharashtra, 1.32 per cent in Odisha, 1.56 per cent in Tripura, 10.24 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 2.24 per cent in and 5.83 per cent tin

No votes were casted in and till 9 am.

While some constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and will witness voting, all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and will vote in a single phase.

The seven-phase election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.

