3 US military personnel killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

Three US service members and one contractor were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle targetted a convoy of foreign forces near Bagram airbase in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.
Three other US service members sustained injuries in the car bombing and are undergoing medical treatment, the NATO Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.
The attack took place at around 5:30 pm (local time) on Monday near the third gate of the Bagram airfield, Bagram district governor Abdul Shakoor Qudoosi was quoted by TOLOnews as saying.
The foreign forces were cordoned off from the area immediately after the attack.
Taliban later claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Bagram airfield is the US' largest military base in Afghanistan.
