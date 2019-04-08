Indian Mission pays respect to freedom fighter Begum Hazrat Mahal

-
The Indian Embassy here paid respect to freedom fighter Begum Hazrat Mahal on her 140th death anniversary, by laying a wreath on her tomb on Monday.
The Deputy Chief of Mission, Ajay Kumar laid the wreath on Mahal's tomb in the afternoon.
Also known as the Begum of Awadh, she is one of the freedom fighters who rebelled against the Britishers during 1857.
After her husband and the last Nawab of Awadh Wajid Ali Shah was banished in 1856, she fled to Nepal, breathing her last on April 7, 1879, in Kathmandu.
The tomb of Begum Hazrat Mahal is maintained by Jame Masjid here.
