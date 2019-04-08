JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Rampur: Enraged over demolition of 'Urdu Gate', Azam Khan hits out against district officials
Business Standard

Indian Mission pays respect to freedom fighter Begum Hazrat Mahal

ANI  |  Asia 

The Indian Embassy here paid respect to freedom fighter Begum Hazrat Mahal on her 140th death anniversary, by laying a wreath on her tomb on Monday.

The Deputy Chief of Mission, Ajay Kumar laid the wreath on Mahal's tomb in the afternoon.

Also known as the Begum of Awadh, she is one of the freedom fighters who rebelled against the Britishers during 1857.

After her husband and the last Nawab of Awadh Wajid Ali Shah was banished in 1856, she fled to Nepal, breathing her last on April 7, 1879, in Kathmandu.

The tomb of Begum Hazrat Mahal is maintained by Jame Masjid here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU