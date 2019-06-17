3000 police personnel search for 40 Maoists in eastern Telangana

district of Police on Monday said close to 40 Maoists are roaming in villages of eastern to spread propaganda.

"Almost 40 Maoists are roaming in villages like Karakagudem, Edulla Bayyaram, Gundala, Manuguru and are engaged in spreading malicious propaganda about lands. They are led by Haribhushan, Damodar, Lacchanna, Reena, Rajireddy alias Venkanna, Bhadru, Mangu, and Manglu," Dutt told ANI here.

He informed that a combing operation by the is ongoing and close to 3000 personnel are searching the entire forest area to nab the Maoists.

"Close to 3000 policemen are searching the entire forest area. Since almost one week, wall posters with photos of Maoists are being spread in the area."

The SP further added that those who give specific and accurate information about the Maoists will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs. "The details of the informers will be kept a secret," Dutt said.

