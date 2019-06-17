Confident that under Amit Shah, JP Nadda leadership BJP will continue winning people's trust: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence in the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.
"I am confident that under the leadership of Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and powered by the hard work of our Karyakartas, the BJP will continue winning people's trust and serving our society. We remain committed to building a strong, developed and inclusive India," Modi tweeted.
The appreciation by the Prime Minister came after JP Nadda was appointed the BJP Working President of BJP, thereby replacing Amit Shah, who has now entered the cabinet.
Nadda's appointment came at a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board held in the evening Lok Sabha concluded its proceedings on an opening day.
The announcement was made by senior leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
