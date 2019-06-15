31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan's Sindh

Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's province, health officials said on Saturday.

The new cases in Sindh's district come after over 500 cases of were reported in Ratodero district of Larkana last month, Geo News reported.

According to Shabbir Sheikh, 2,500 people were screened out of which 31 tested positive in

He added that those who have been tested positive were being provided treatment and other amenities according to the Health Organisation (WHO) regulations.

In May, an international team of experts from WHO arrived in to probe the outbreak in Larkana, at the request of the

Those affected have urged the government to make HIV medicine made readily available at private medical stores apart from government hospitals for easy access.

Citizens have also asked the to take adequate measures to counter the

In total, 76.1 million people worldwide have been infected with HIV, since the epidemic started in the 1980s. According to official figures, some 35 million have died.

The doctors associated with the Medical Association (PMA) blamed 'quacks' or unqualified practitioners, illegal blood banks and laboratories for spreading the virus by using instruments that were not sterilized, agency reported.

To tackle the challenge, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 1 billion for an endowment fund being set up for the welfare of the persons living with and Rs 500 million to treat in the budget for the next financial year.

As of yet, there is no HIV vaccine or cure, and infected people rely on lifelong to stop the virus from replicating.

Without treatment, HIV-infected people go on to develop AIDS, a that weakens the immune system and leaves the body exposed to such as tuberculosis, and some types of

Treatment carries side-effects and is costly, but allows infected people to be healthier for longer.

