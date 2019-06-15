31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan

Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's province on Saturday, health authorities said

The new cases in district see a surge in cases of in after 215 positive cases, including 181 children, were reported in Ratodero district of Larkana last month, reports Geo News.

According to Shabbir Sheikh, those that have tested positive were being provided treatment and other amenities according to the (WHO) regulations.

In May, an international team of experts from the WHO arrived in to probe the outbreak.

The health department blamed "quacks" or unqualified practitioners for reusing syringes which is one of the major source of HIV spread among the general population, especially children.

Those affected have urged the to make HIV medicine made readily available at private medical stores apart from government hospitals for easy access.

Citizens have also asked the to take adequate measures to counter the

In total, 76.1 million people worldwide have been infected with HIV, since the epidemic started in the 1980s. Some 35 million have died, according to official figures.

Without treatment, HIV-infected people go on to develop AIDS, a that weakens the immune system and leaves the body exposed to such as tuberculosis, and some types of

Treatment carries side-effects and is costly, but allows infected people to be healthier for longer.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)