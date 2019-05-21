JUST IN
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands

ANI  |  General News 

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Nicobar Islands region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes.

On April 1, a total of 20 earthquakes, all of which were of medium intensity, had struck the region.

No casualties or damage to property was reported.

Tue, May 21 2019. 10:08 IST

