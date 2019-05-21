4.5 magnitude quake jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands

An measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Andaman and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

On April 1, a total of 20 earthquakes, all of which were of medium intensity, had struck the region.

No casualties or damage to property was reported.

