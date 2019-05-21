Will always be my hero says Priyanka on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

-
Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary calling him her "hero".
She also shared an image from the past in which she could be seen hugging Rajiv Gandhi. Along with the picture the Congress leader also shared few stanzas from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem 'Agneepath'.
"You will always be my hero", she wrote along with the image.
Earlier in the day, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka paid floral tribute to late prime minister on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi here.
Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee too paid homage to the former prime minister.
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.
A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.
He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.
