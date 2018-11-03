'Shameful day for Pakistan', says Bakhtawar Bhutto

Few hours after the (TLP) and the Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government reached an agreement on placing Asiya Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL), Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the sister of People's Party (PPP) slammed the cricketer-turned politician's 'Naya Pakistan' vision, terming it a "shameful day" for the country.

Taking to her handle, Bakhtawar wrote, "Remember how police acted 2 (sic) students protesting increase of fees? Shameful day 4 (sic) Pakistan. Despite having all opposition united Naya Pakistan takes a (completely unsurprising) u (sic) turn & signs appeasement. Damage is not just economical but shows true writ of state."

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan's and signed an agreement on behalf of the PTI government with and

The in a statement further assured the people that legal actions will be initiated to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the verdict that acquitted Asiya for blasphemy charges. The TLP also apologised to the people for hurting their sentiments or causing inconvenience to anyone, reported.

The sudden u-turn by the PTI government comes after they clarified on Thursday that it had no plans to put Asiya's name on the ECL or file a review petition against the verdict.

A three-judge special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Justice and Justice heard Asiya's 2014 appeal against her conviction and death sentence and overturned the ruling in favour of her on October 31.

Soon after Asiya's acquittal in the blasphemy case against her, scores of people, led by the TLP, took to the streets and launched massive protests opposing the verdict.

Asiya, a Christian woman, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 for allegedly insulting Islam during an argument with three Muslim women.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)