'Shameful day for Pakistan', says Bakhtawar Bhutto

-
ALSO READ
Asiya Bibi verdict: TLP calls for mutiny against Pak Army chief
Imran Khan summoned by Pakistan's anti-graft body
Pakistan SC overturns Christian woman's blasphemy death sentence
Pakistan: ECP notice to Imran Khan
Pak poll body demands signed apology from Imran Khan in election code violation case: report
-
Few hours after the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government reached an agreement on placing Asiya Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL), Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the sister of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto slammed the cricketer-turned politician's 'Naya Pakistan' vision, terming it a "shameful day" for the country.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Bakhtawar wrote, "Remember how police acted 2 (sic) students protesting increase of fees? Shameful day 4 (sic) Pakistan. Despite having all opposition united Naya Pakistan takes a (completely unsurprising) u (sic) turn & signs appeasement. Damage is not just economical but shows true writ of state."
Earlier on Friday, Pakistan's Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat signed an agreement on behalf of the PTI government with senior TLP leader Muhammad Afzal Qadri and central chief Nazim Muhammad Waheed Noor.
The Pakistan government in a statement further assured the people that legal actions will be initiated to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the verdict that acquitted Asiya for blasphemy charges. The TLP also apologised to the people for hurting their sentiments or causing inconvenience to anyone, The Dawn reported.
The sudden u-turn by the PTI government comes after they clarified on Thursday that it had no plans to put Asiya's name on the ECL or file a review petition against the verdict.
A three-judge special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard Asiya's 2014 appeal against her conviction and death sentence and overturned the ruling in favour of her on October 31.
Soon after Asiya's acquittal in the blasphemy case against her, scores of people, led by the TLP, took to the streets and launched massive protests opposing the verdict.
Asiya, a Christian woman, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 for allegedly insulting Islam during an argument with three Muslim women.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU