Rani Mukerji returns as fearless officer in 'Mardaani 2'

The look of from much-awaited film ' 2,' was released on Tuesday. The actor, who is essaying the role of in the film, has left everyone stunned with her fierce cop look.

Yash Raj has shared the look of the and wrote, " dons the cop uniform in 2."

The in the police uniform looks confident. Earlier, the makers had released the first look of Rani, where looked all charged up for the role. In the first look, the sports a white shirt and paired it with jeans.

The film is a sequel to 2014 hit 'Mardaani'. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. She played the role of a senior inspector, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket.

With like 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Hichki' under her belt, Rani is a powerhouse of talent. It will be interesting to see what racket she will bust in 2, given her action-packed performance in its prequel.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the of the first film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)