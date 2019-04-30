Chris Hemsworth 'thankful' for smashing success of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Emotional over all the love and pouring in for his movie 'Avengers

The who essayed the character of 'Thor' in the franchise wrote, "Smashing the box office aChris Hemsworth thanked fans for making 'Avengers: Endgame' successcross the globe, biggest opening of all time. All I can say is thank you to all the fans. None of this is possible without you guys."

A few days back, the also posted a series of pictures and a heartfelt message on his handle to express happiness over the kind of response 'Avengers: Endgame' has received by the fans from all over the globe.

In one of the pictures, the 'Avengers: Age of the Ultron' can be seen posing with his co-actors Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, and The other two pictures have him interacting with people.

The film which released on April 26 emerged as the highest opener of any Hollywood film in by minting over Rs 150 crore in just three days. Its first-day box office collection of Rs 53 crore beat the records of Aamir Khan, and starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan', following which the film crosses Rs 100 crore mark on the second day.

The film marks the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'.

It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including as America.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)