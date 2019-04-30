First look of Vicky Kaushal from 'Sardar Udham Singh' out

The first look of actor Vicky Kaushal from the film 'Sardar Udham Singh', a biopic on the legendary freedom fighter, was released on Tuesday.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the stills from the set and wrote, "Here's the first look... Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardaar Udham Singh.. Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... 2020 release."
In the pictures, Kaushal can be seen sporting a vintage look with a long coat and a hat in his hand. In another picture, director Shoojit Sircar can be seen explaining a scene to the 'Manmarziyan' actor.
Kaushal will be seen essaying the character of Udham Singh. Singh, a revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party, assassinated Michael Dwyer in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, it is scheduled to release in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
