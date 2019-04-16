405 illegal weapons, 739 live cartridges seized in Bulandshahr

-
After tightening vigil in the wake of Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh police has seized a number of illegal firearms and live cartridges from Bulandshahr area.
Speaking to media, N Kolanchi, Senior Superintendent of Police, said, "405 illegal weapons, 739 live cartridges, liquor worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore cash have been seized. We will conduct more checkings like this."
People found with illegal firearms will be put behind bars and cases will be filed against them, Kolanchi added.
Bulandshahr will go to polls on April 18 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The BJP has fielded Bhola Singh, BSP has chosen Yogesh Verma and Congress has named Bansi Lal Pahadia as the candidate for this Lok Sabha constituency.
