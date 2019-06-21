United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai flights in light of recent event in Iran

The has suspended its flights between New Jersey's Airport and following a safety review, a day after shot down a US military drone flying over the Gulf of

"Given current events in Iran, United has conducted a thorough safety and security review of our Indian service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between New York/ and (Mumbai) beginning this evening," read the company's statement.

Flight UA48 from to has been cancelled, while the customers flying onboard flight UA9239 from to will be rebooked on the alternate flights to the US, the airlines said.

"Customers travelling on these flights will experience extended flight times due to a change in our normal flight path," the statement read.

"We are contacting our customers to provide this update and assist those who may need rebooking options. We continue to explore all our options and remain in close contact with relevant government authorities in order to provide our customers with the most efficient under these circumstances," it added

The (IRGC) on Thursday announced that it had shot down an "intruding American drone", RQ-4 Global Hawk, after it violated Iranian airspace over the southern coastal province of has labelled the move an "unprovoked attack", claiming that the drone was flying over international waters when attacked.

To back its claim, the country released an image of the flight path, showing that the drone was flying over the international waters, in response to which released a video showing that the drone had entered the Iranian airspace. Both the countries provided similar proof until the final moments before the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down.

