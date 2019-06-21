US Senate votes to block arms sale to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan

The US Senate on Thursday voted to block the from selling arms to three Middle Eastern countries, namely Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan, without congressional review.

The vote reflects the US lawmakers' discontent with the Donald Trump-led government's decision to invoke an "emergency" provision of the Arms Export Control Act to complete the sales to the three to deter Iranian threats in the region, according to

The emergency allows the to bypass congressional review to complete the USD 8.1 billion arms sale.

The humanitarian crisis in and Jamal Khashoggi's murder were cited as the reasons behind the US Senate's latest decision. Several Republicans also backed the step.

"These partnerships are not a blank check for weapons and direct support for a campaign that is decidedly working against US interests in the region," Democratic Senator said on Thursday.

However, US suggest that the would veto all congressional efforts to block the arms sales.

