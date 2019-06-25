Over 20 terrorist groups, including Pak-based LeT, active in Afghanistan: UN report

Over 20 regional and international terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based (LeT) are currently fighting against government forces in Afghanistan, mainly in the border areas, according to a recent UN report.

The tenth report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, submitted to the 1988 of the United Nations, shows concern over the and other associated individuals constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of

"Al-Qaida is eager to expand its presence in in It has been intensifying its concentration in the Afghan- border area in close cooperation with Lashkar-e and the Haqqani Network. Al-Qaida members act as instructors and religious teachers for personnel and their family members," said the report.

It quoted Afghan officials as saying that some 500 fighters are active in and provinces of the country.

" Province remains a focal area for foreign terrorist fighters. Of the more prominent groups operating there, reportedly continues to act as a key facilitator in recruitment and financial support activities," the report said.

"The group reportedly tried to manage relations between the and and establish some kind of truce. But more recently it has distanced itself from and has played a more neutral role," it added.

The UN report also indicated that Al-Qaida continues to see as a safe haven for its leadership, based on its long-standing strong relationship with the Taliban.

"Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri, Hamza and the Taliban leadership have repeatedly emphasised the importance of the alliance between Al-Qaida and the Taliban. Al-Qaida has grown stronger operating under the Taliban umbrella across and is more active than in recent years," the report stated.

It quoted Afghan officials as saying that the number of Al-Qaida affiliates currently assessed to be operating in Afghanistan stands at approximately 240, with the most significant numbers located in Badakhshan, and provinces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)