6.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale struck the region near the coast of Coquimbo on Sunday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremblor was situated at a depth of 53 kilometers and struck off near the coast at 1:37 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

No tsunami warning has been issued and no casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

