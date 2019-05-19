6.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New Caledonia

An measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit the east coast of New Caledonia, according to the United States Geological Survey (UNGC).

The quake occurred at 11.23 am (local time), at a depth of 14 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 178 kilometres east of the town of Tadine, reported

So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.

No Tsunami warning was issued.

New Caledonia, which is a French Territory, lies on the "Ring of Fire", an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

