RSF urges Nepalese Government to drop probe against journalists on Dalai Lama news

(RSF or Reporters Sans Frontieres) has urged to drop the probe against three journalists of the Rashtriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) who published a report about Tibetan

Journalists Mohani Risal, and Jivan Bhandari, who work for the foreign desk of Nepal's state-owned news agency RSS, are being investigated over the news on The desk had dispatched news about the health condition of Tibetan

The probe was initiated following the instruction by

"They are being probed for the issue of a related story following instructions by Ministry (Communications and Information Technology). The journalists have given their answer about coverage, they have mentioned that it was based on humanitarian ground and had a strong news sense and value as it was an issue of concern for all," a member from the committee formed to investigate the probe informed ANI seeking anonymity.

The investigation came at a time when the communist government is bringing strong legislative measures, like the " Bill", to curb the freedom of journalists.

Last week, the Government of Nepal, under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli, registered the particular new bill in that proposed to fine journalists, media outlets, editors, and publishers, if they were found violating of ethics.

The council can also get the aggrieved persons or institutions compensated if they suffer any loss due to the publication or broadcast of the material violating the code of conduct issued by the council, according to the section 18(1) of the new bill.

The compensation amount can range in between Rupees 25,000 to one million.The adjoining sub-section (2) of the same section also has granted authority to the council to order the erring parties to pay compensation if the content in damages the image of the affected party.

The current Act, still in practice does not have such provisions of paying compensation to the aggrieved party, rather it requires publication of the affected party's version. Along with this, it makes recommendations to the government to partially or completely stop the subsidiaries and governmental facilities for a certain period of time.

Reciprocating current practice, the bill further explains that the council should forward the case to the concerned authority for legal actions if any case concerning also constitutes an offence under any existing law.

Along with the provision in the bill states that the media, publishers, editors or journalists can challenge the decision of the at the high court within 35 days of a verdict.

