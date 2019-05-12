63.3 per cent turnout in 6th phase of LS polls: EC

An estimated 63.3 per cent turnout was recorded on Sunday in the sixth phase of the polls covering 59 seats spread over seven states, the said.

The voting percentage may go up after details are received from the states, a said.

Polling was held on 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, 8 seats each in Bihar, and West Bengal, seven in and four in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)