63.3 per cent turnout in 6th phase of LS polls: EC

An estimated 63.3 per cent turnout was recorded on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls covering 59 seats spread over seven states, the Election Commission of India said.
The voting percentage may go up after details are received from the states, a Commission official said.
Polling was held on 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, 8 seats each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU