Central forces coercing voters to vote for BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister on Sunday accused the central forces in the state of coercing voters to cast their vote in favour of (BJP) in several areas.

"I respect the central forces. But some of them are coercing voters to vote for BJP. I heard they opened fire on locals in one booth. How can they campaign in favour of Modi? Tomorrow when Modi will be ousted from power, where will they hide?" asked Mamata while addressing an election rally in support of (TMC) candidate Pratima Mondal, who she has fielded from Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Continuing her attack on Narendra Modi, TMC supremo accused him of running a parallel government in the state. " is running a parallel government in Bengal, in guise of elections. We are tolerating everything silently. Our decency shouldn't be mistaken as our weakness. You people have insulted me and Bengal, you don't even allow me to run the government," she said.

Accusing Modi of hindering her from running a government in the state, she said: "They are not allowing me to run the government. Law and order is a state subject. They do not have the power to interfere in our matters."

Equating the with the likes of and Mussolini, she accused the incumbent government of creating an atmosphere of terror and violence. " is running a dictatorial regime. Nowhere in the world would you find such an oppressive government. The BJP has carried out atrocities on Dalits, minorities. In the name of gau-raksha, they carried out lynchings. They have created an atmosphere of terror and violence," she said.

Voting took place today in eight parliamentary constituencies in the state -- Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur. Apart from this, the re-polling was held at booth number 116 in parliamentary constituency and booth number 110 in Arambag Lok Sabha seat in the state.As per the ECI, the overall voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in all seven states till 3 pm was 46.52 per cent. has recorded 54.09 per cent voting till 3 pm.Earlier today, the BJP accused (TMC) workers of attacking BJPcandidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.

alleged that TMC goons had been threatening BJP workers since Saturday, and today stopped his party workers from going inside a polling booth in West Medinipur's Rampura to cast their votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)