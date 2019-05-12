Odisha CM announces housing package for people affected due to cyclone "Fani"

Naveen on Sunday announced housing package for people affected due to cyclone 'Fani', stating that all families whose houses are completely or substantially damaged in the extremely severe cyclone will be sanctioned pucca houses.

"House damage assessment will begin from 15th May and will be completed within a week. In all the cyclone-affected blocks senior officers will be appointed to supervise the assessment process," said in an official statement.

"Work order distribution to beneficiaries will begin from June 1. I assure that all efforts will be put so that not a single eligible person will be left out," he added.

Speaking to ANI, asked people to donate generously for rebuilding the state which got badly damaged by cyclone Fani.

"Cyclone Fani has damaged our state, but not our spirits. Please donate generously to the to rebuild Odisha," he said.

To the question of measures taken to rebuild the state, Patnaik said, "We are making all efforts to rebuild the damage as soon as possible."

He further said that he is grateful to the generosity of people who are donating for rebuilding the state.

Over one crore and sixty-five lakh people got affected by the cyclone in the state and death toll has touched 43 with Puri, recording the maximum number of casualties at 21.

Massive damage to power infrastructure, particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Kendrapada, has also been reported.

Cyclone Fani which made landfall in district on May 3 left a trail of destruction in the state.

