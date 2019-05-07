7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

An measuring 7.2 on the Richter Scale struck on Monday, the Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit a depth of almost 127 km and took place at 9:19 pm (UTC time). The epicentre of the quake was located 33 kilometres northwest of Bulolo, according to USGS.

According to reports, tremors were also felt in capital

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

This is the second quake to hit in a day.

An of magnitude 5.5 had jolted 76 kilometres west of Panguna. The quake took place at 2:13 pm (UTC time) and hit at a depth of almost 59 km, the USGS had said.

No loss to life or property has been reported yet.

lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

