7 students killed in Kenya classroom collapse

At least seven students were killed and 57 suffered injuries after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday morning.
Dozens were still trapped in the collapsed building, Al Jazeera reported.
The incident took place at the two-story 'Precious Talent Top School'.
Red Cross Kenya said rescue efforts were ongoing.
Further details are awaited.
