7 students killed in Kenya classroom collapse

ANI  |  Others 

At least seven students were killed and 57 suffered injuries after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday morning.

Dozens were still trapped in the collapsed building, Al Jazeera reported.

The incident took place at the two-story 'Precious Talent Top School'.

Red Cross Kenya said rescue efforts were ongoing.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 13:48 IST

