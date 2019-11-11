8 dead in car blast in Turkish-controlled northeast Syrian town

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries after a small truck exploded outside a bakery in the Syrian village of Suluk, located southeast of the town of Tel Abyad on Sunday, authorities said.

"Innocent civilians were massacred by the bloody PKK / YPG terrorists. 8 civilians were killed and more than 20 were wounded in the attack organised by terrorists in the village of Salik Atik in the south of Tal Abyad," the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

The deadly incident comes a week after an explosion in Tal Abyad on the Syrian-Turkish border that resulted in the deaths of 14 people, including seven civilians, Sputnik reported.

In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a military operation in northeastern Syria to "clear the territory of terrorists".

Several weeks later, the operation came to a halt following lengthy negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian city of Sochi.

Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards committed themselves to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of the Turkish military's 'Operation Peace Spring.' Russia and Turkey have since begun joint patrols along the border.

