8 killed in Somalia's car bombings

At least eight people were killed and 16 others suffered after rattled Somalia's capital, on Saturday.

According to Al Jazeera, the first bomb targeted a checkpoint near the presidential palace and second went off at a checkpoint on the road to the airport. While the first bombing killed eight, second did not cause any casualty.

Terror group al Sahab took the responsibility of the attack.

Al-Shabab, which often targets the capital, said the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the airport and palace.

Al-Sahab, which controlled large rural area of the country, is fighting the since 2007.

The terrorist group is responsible for a string of attacks in which have claimed the lives of scores of people. Al-Shabab was responsible for the horrific truck bombing in in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people.

