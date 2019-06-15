India inching towards meeting Paris Agreement targets: RK Singh at G20 ministerial meet

is implementing one of the largest renewable expansion and efficiency programmes and is moving towards achieving the target to fulfill the country's commitments made in Paris Agreement, said Power and New and Renewable RK Singh on Saturday.

The made these remarks at the Ministerial Meeting on ' and Global for Sustainable Growth' being held in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on June 15-16.

The ministerial meeting is being held where leaders from 20 countries will discuss and global toward sustainable growth.

During the address, Singh highlighted the path-breaking achievements in household electrification and providing to all in He expressed confidence that will achieve 40 per cent renewable in the by 2030.

Singh mentioned various such as through PAT, UJALA, Standard and Labelling and ECBC and reiterated India's commitment for a greener and healthier planet.

He said that India is achieving one of the largest expansion of in the and has become a net exporter of power in the past five years. He also talked about India's achievements in like -- One nation one Grid and Green Energy Corridors.

On the sidelines of the meet, Singh held bilateral meetings with several leaders from other participating countries.

The summit will be held on June 28-29 at in The grouping members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)