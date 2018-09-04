8000 kg of shark fins seized from Mumbai, Gujarat

The Directorate of (DRI) has neutralized a smuggling network in and and seized around 8000 kg of fins meant for illicit export. Four persons, including the mastermind, have also been arrested.

Acting on an information, the DRI on September 1, seized 3000 kg of fins from a godown at Sewri, and 5000 kg from a godown in Veraval,

The fins were intended to be illegally exported to and Hong Kong on the pretext of exports of dried ray skins, dried marine products, fish maw to evade detection.

The of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the has prohibited the export of shark fins of all species through a notification issued in February 2015.

Shark fins are used for preparing a delicacy called the ' soup' which is a traditional soup or stewed dish found in Chinese and It is commonly served at special occasions such as weddings and banquets and is considered as a luxury item in Chinese culture. One bowl of soup costs over 100 dollars.

In August 2013, Ministry of Environment, (MoEF&CC) has also approved a Policy on Shark fining that prohibited the removal of shark fins on board a vessel in the sea. The policy prescribes that any possession of shark fins that are not naturally attached to the body of the shark would amount to hunting of a Schedule I species.

In September 2014, became a signatory of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and listed five more shark species for conservation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)