A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here at under in area on Thursday, police said.

We received a complaint from the parents of the victim, stating that, they were staying in area for the past four months and working at a Today, when their 9-year-old daughter who is studying 4th standard was outside the residence, their neighbour Laxman forcibly took her to an under and raped her," of station told ANI over the phone.

After the incident, the victim's mother noticed blood stains on the clothes of her daughter. On being questioned by the mother, the girl narrated the whole incident.

The girl has been shifted to Bharosa centre for medical assistance and counselling. Police have formed teams to nab the accused.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 376 and Section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)