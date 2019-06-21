JD(S) appoints Sudhakar K as head of PCB

JD(S)- coalition government in on Thursday appointed MLA Sudhakar K as the of the state Board.

Taking to Twitter, Sudhakar confirmed his appointment and thanked chief Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy, K C Venugopal, deputy G Parameshwara, and party colleagues. "I thank my leader ji, My leader ji, Kumaraswamy ji, AICC Gen Sec KC Venugopal ji, DCM G Parameshwar ji, Pres ji & all my party colleagues who have vested their belief in me to the KSPCB," he wrote.

Sudhakar, who had earlier refrained from becoming a part of the coalition cabinet, was recommended by for the State Board for the post. However, the appointment did not get a nod from the chief minister.

Interestingly, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy had earlier clarified that Sudhakar was not an appropriate candidate as he did not match Supreme Court's guidelines, which are required for the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)