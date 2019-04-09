A lot of anger in public against BJP, support for Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

in-charge of eastern Vadra on Tuesday exuded confidence about a win in the ensuing elections in the state as there is a lot of anger in the public against the BJP.

"We are very hopeful that we will win, there is lot of anger in the public against BJP and support for I request people to vote for our candidates here (Kairana, Saharanpur and Bijnor) so that we win with a huge margin," Priyanka told media after conducting a roadshow in Saharanpur.

The seven-phase election in the country is slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

