A lot of anger in public against BJP, support for Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday exuded confidence about a win in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the state as there is a lot of anger in the public against the BJP.

"We are very hopeful that we will win, there is lot of anger in the public against BJP and support for Congress. I request people to vote for our candidates here (Kairana, Saharanpur and Bijnor) so that we win with a huge margin," Priyanka told media after conducting a roadshow in Saharanpur.

The seven-phase election in the country is slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 21:10 IST

