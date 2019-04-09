SC directs Assam govt to suggest measures for release of foreigners kept in detention

The on Tuesday directed Assam's Kumar to file an suggesting measures it intends to take for the release of those kept in detention centres in

A bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi comprising of Justices and said that the foreigners cannot be detained for an "indefinite period" in the detention centres and directed the government to inform the court about the methods authorities to consider releasing them.

"These 900 odd people, how long will be the imprisonment? What we are suggesting release them on sureties... Please tell us, out of these 900 how many are you releasing?" the Bench told who was present in the court pursuant to the court's earlier direction.

CJI was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an activist Harsh Mander, seeking directions for humane treatment to immigrants lodged in the detention centres in the state.

The plea also underlined that the immigrants must be treated as refugees.

On February 19, Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Mander told the bench that detention of foreigners has gone up to 8-9 years and many persons have completed their detention but still lodged in the detention centre.

On April 1, the apex court had expressed displeasure over the absence of during the hearing.

It had also asked the if "a Non-Bailable Warrant" (NBW) should be issued against him.

The court had also observed that the state is dragging its feet in pursuing identification of migrants.

During an earlier hearing, the top court had pulled up at the Centre and over the deportation of illegal migrants from the state.

"It has become a joke and you haven't done anything," the bench had said.

It had also slammed the for its laxity in acting against the illegal immigrants.

