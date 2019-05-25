JUST IN
'A Quiet Place' sequel gets a new release date

ANI  |  Hollywood 

The second instalment of John Krasinkski's thriller 'A Quiet Place' which was set to release on May 15, 2020, will now be releasing on March 20 next year.

The film will star Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe who will be reprising their roles from the first film. The cast will be joined by Cillian Murphy, Variety reports.

Krasinkski has been working on the script for the sequel with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The first edition of the film which released on April 6, 2018 garnered $340 million at the global box office.

Krasinski had not only directed but had also starred in the 2018 film based on the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

While Blunt won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best supporting actress for her performance in the film, Krasinski along with Woods and Beck received a Writers Guild nomination in the original category.

