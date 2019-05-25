Bollywood celebrities extend condolences for young victims killed in Surat fire

the loss of people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured ones in the massive fire which broke out in in a multi-storey building on Friday, several B-town stars stormed the with their condolence messages.

Talking about "security and safety rules", Bhumi Pednekar took to her handle and wrote, "My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace. This is so heartbreaking. We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions. Stricter laws and better implementation fire Tragedy," she wrote.

Expressing his grief over the loss of people in the "devastating fire", wrote, "Terrible tragedy in .. a devastating fire and 14-17-year-old children caught in it jump off the building and perish .. Grief beyond expression .. prayers"

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers" wrote a disturbed on her handle.

The fire which broke out at a coaching centre in Gujrat's Surat caused a lot of calamities and the entire building was engulfed in flames leading to the loss of young lives.

over the loss of "precious young lives", Sonu Sood expressed his grief on his handle and wrote, "So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific!!! My condolences to the families who lost their children. Surat fire tragedy."

Wishing speedy recovery to the ones injured, International wrote, "My heart goes out to the students who lost their lives in #SuratFireTragedy. May God give strength to their families in this difficult hour. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured."

