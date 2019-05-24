Adam Levine bids adieu to 'The Voice'

After serving as a in the singing reality show 'The Voice' for 16 years, is now ready to

Carson Daly, who hosts the reality show, announced the news on NBC's "Today", reports.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved and friend, has decided to leave ' ' Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years ... He'll always be a cherished member of the 'Voice' family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly revealed.

Along with Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and pop sensation Christina Aguilera, Adam joined the reality show back in 2011 when it first aired.

Meanwhile, and Gwen Stefani, who have made a surprise appearance on the show in some of the seasons, will replace in season 17.

While the 40-year-old has not made any public statement as of yet, Shelton, who is known to share a fun rapport with tweeted, "Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.

