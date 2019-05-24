Singer Nick Carter expecting second child

American is expecting his second child with wife Lauren, the announced on Friday.

According to People, the adorable couple got married in 2014 after which they had Odin Reign, who is 3-year-old now.

The Backstreet Boy took to his to share a family photo. "Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," he captioned the post.

In the picture, he can be seen holding his wife's baby bump while their son kisses Lauren's belly.

The duo shared the joyous news eight months after Nick's wife suffered a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heartbroken. It was a little sister for Odin," the 39-year-old tweeted earlier.

Nick's wife also shared a photo of March 8, praising fellow women on

"If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you're not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great Dr's and but sadly many women don't so in honour of our baby girl and #internationalwomensday I am making a donation to everymomcounts in hopes of aiding future parents from preventable illnesses and in some cases death," she wrote.

In 2015, the couple talked about the struggles they went through to have another baby after Odin's birth.

In a pre-taped video, Nick said he was expecting his first child and shared the details of the year-long pregnancy journey that included undergoing through miscarriage.

"It's been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn't happen," told viewers disclosing that his wife, now 35, was 16 weeks along.

was seen crying in the footage. "It was really hard on Nick. Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard," she said.

