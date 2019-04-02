AAP accuses BJP of violating MCC by campaigning using taxis

The (AAP) has filed a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation complaint against BJP accusing it of advertising on commercial taxis in the run up to the

AAP has alleged that some public service vehicles are being used for political advertisement by BJP and were spotted plying in It also mentioned that such advertisement was in violation of the Transport Policy.

" Transport policy also forbids political advertisement through any vehicle which is being used for transporting passengers," the letter reads.

In its letter, AAP has also given the number and image of a car which it claims was spotted on April 2, carrying an advertisement of the BJP in Delhi.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political quarter and candidates contesting polls for the conduct free and fair elections. It came into force on March 10 after the announcement of election schedule by the EC.

Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and commence on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

