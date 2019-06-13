AAP clarifies on prosecution's appointment in Ankit Saxena honor killing case

The Party on Saturday clarified that it has appointed two advocates as Special Public Prosecutors in the murder case.

"We had promised that we will appoint a As we said yesterday, we will expedite the file Today, we have received information that government has appointed and for appearing as prosecutors," said.

The party's statement came in the wake of reports that the two advocates have denied having any information about their appointment as the prosecution in the killing of the

" and will appear as Special Public Prosecutors in the case. We are confident that both lawyers will fight the case strongly on behalf of the state and are hopeful of the strictest possible punishment for the accused," Bhardwaj said further.

Twenty-three-year-old Ankit Saxena, Yashpal's only son, was lynched to death in broad daylight in the capital allegedly by his girlfriend's family in February last year.

Last year, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Akbar Ali, the father of Ankit's girlfriend, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle

The Delhi Police, in the charge sheet filed in the case, also stated that the murder was premeditated.

