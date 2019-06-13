First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims reach crossed Lipulekh route

The first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims on Thursday reached in Mirthi through the Lipulekh route.

The 58-member batch was flagged off on June 11 from the capital by S Jaishankar.

The organises the annual via two different routes - (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Thousands of devotees participate in the through a treacherous route that crosses territorial boundaries of India, and

According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the in while 10 other batches will go via the Nathula route to Each batch comprises 50 people.

While the Liplekh route passes through a very mountainous area, the fully motorable Nathu La route that opened a few years ago requires minimum walking and will, therefore, help senior citizens participating in the yatra.

