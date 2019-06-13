TDP MLA hits out at Andhra CM for critising opposition during his Assembly speech

TDP MLA on Thursday hit out at Jaganmohan for launching an attack on the leaders of during his speech in the

While delivering a congratulatory speech on the election of the today, Jaganmohan criticised the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

He pointed out that TDP had poached 23 YSRC MLAs during Naidu's regime.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdary said: "The started attacking the party during his speech in the house today."

Chowdary said, " leaders were not properly called on when was being escorted to the The of the Opposition was not called as well. This shows the vindictive nature of the "

"In the last assembly in 2014-19 the Opposition leaders were called," he added.

Senior YSRC took the attack to Opposition by saying, "While congratulating the newly elected today in the house, several leaders violated the conduct of the house."

"To enhance the decency and decorum of the house, to protect the spirit of the constitution and also to set the right example to enhance the prestige of is the duties of the legislators," he added.

Venkateshwarlu slammed previous government led by Naidu for defection activities, "In the assembly of 2014-2019, several violations of the constitution have taken place but no one talked about it, particularly the encouragement of the defection from one party to another.

Though the anti-defection bill was in force never it was given proper respect. The institution of the speaker was degraded while making four defected leaders as ministers in the TDP government."

Defending Reddy's criticism of Opposition today at the legislative assembly, Venkateshwarlu said, "An attempt was made today through our leaders to make sure that such incidence does not take place again in the

