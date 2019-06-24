AAP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over spurt crime in Delhi

(AAP) on Monday gave a zero hour notice in the over the spurt in crime rate in the city-state.

This is the second time that the has given a zero hour notice in the of Parliament in connection with the crime scene in the capital.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice.

The crime rate in the capital has been on the surge lately. Recently, an elderly couple and their domestic help were found murdered in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

On June 22, a murdered his wife and three children in south Delhi's Mehrauli. Another double murder was reported from Dwarka in southwest on that day itself.

The ruling AAP has blamed the BJP for the rising crime rate in the capital.

It is worth mentioning that in Delhi, law and order is the responsibility of the and the Police report to the

on Sunday said that was witnessing a "dangerous spurt" in serious crimes.

Soon after Kejriwal's tweet, the claimed that heinous crimes in the city were in fact down by 10 per cent in comparison to 2018.

"No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 per cent this year as compared to 2018. Similarly, heinous crimes committed against senior citizens also down by 22 per cent due to preventive efforts of Delhi Police," the tweet read.

