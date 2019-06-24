IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack to commemorate 20 years of Kargil War

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Commemorating 20 years of Kargil War in 1999, the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Gwalior Air Base on Monday recreated the Tiger Hill attack and displayed aircraft used during the 'Operation Vijay'.

The Year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of victory in 'Operation Vijay', popularly known as the 'Kargil War'. (ANI)

The Indian army has planned celebratory events across the country for the same.

The celebrations of India's win in what came to be known as "Operation Vijay" will be conducted on a nationwide platform from July 25-27.

Earlier on May 28, Kargil war veteran Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa paid homage to the IAF jawans who lost their lives when a Mi-17 helicopter was shot down by Pakistan during the 1999 battle.

Dhanoa paid the tribute by flying a 'Missing Man' formation at Sarsawa base in Uttar Pradesh. 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi and Western Air Commander Air Marshal R Nambiar were also a part of the team.

The 'Missing Man' formation is an aerial salute accorded to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 10:17 IST

