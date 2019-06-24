IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack to commemorate 20 years of Kargil War

Commemorating 20 years of in 1999, the (IAF) at Air Base on Monday recreated the attack and displayed aircraft used during the 'Operation Vijay'.

The Year 2019 marks in 'Operation Vijay', popularly known as the 'Kargil War'. (ANI)

The has planned celebratory events across the country for the same.

The celebrations of India's win in what came to be known as "Operation Vijay" will be conducted on a nationwide platform from July 25-27.

Earlier on May 28, veteran Air Chief BS Dhanoa paid homage to the IAF jawans who lost their lives when a helicopter was shot down by during the 1999 battle.

Dhanoa paid the tribute by flying a 'Missing Man' formation at Sarsawa base in 14 Corps YK Joshi and Air R Nambiar were also a part of the team.

The 'Missing Man' formation is an aerial salute accorded to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)