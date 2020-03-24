AB-PMJAY now includes treatment package for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): In a sigh of relief to patients suffering from coronavirus, the Health Authority has decided to introduce a package for its treatment under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme (AB-PMJA) insurance programme.

According to officials, the decision was taken in the latest governing body meeting of the program.

"Now eligible beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY can avail free of cost treatment for influenza-like illnesses. For COVID-19 testing and treatment is available free-of-cost at government-designated testing centers and public hospitals for all," said AB-PMJAY CEO, Dr Indu Bhushan.

"Once the government allows treatment at private hospitals, COVID19 patients can seek treatment at private health set up," the official added.

Bhushan said that a patient can avail treatment at the empanelled private hospitals free of cost if they test positive for coronavirus.

The Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), a flagship healthcare scheme, provides a cover of Rs 5 Lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals.

