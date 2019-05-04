Actor Vince Vaughan convicted in reckless driving case

has been convicted in a case on Friday. This comes after the was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including drunk driving in June last year, reported Page Six.

The 'Wedding Crashers' actor's pleaded 'no contest' in Los Angeles Superior Court, which reduced the charges Vaughn would face.

He has been given no jail term but three years of unsupervised probation and will pay a fine of USD 390. He has also been directed to go through a three-month alcohol program.

In June, police found traces of alcohol in his bloodstream, which was calculated to be over .08 percent.

Vince who refused to cooperate with the officer, who busted him for of alcohol, was detained and arrested on June 10.

