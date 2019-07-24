JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

If Congress wants will join hands, otherwise will strengthen party: Kumaraswamy

Rajnath Singh to decide on Rs 10,000 crore worth defence deals in August
Business Standard

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo celebrate fifth wedding anniversary in Mexico

ANI  |  Music 

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have jetted off to Mexico to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

The two are enjoying their getaway with some peaceful pool time, romantic walks on the beach and hanging out with friends.

"They seem to be in their happy place and they know it well. They love Cabo and it's a special place for them. They come often for birthdays and important times just to get away and relax. This time is no different. They seem very happy and in love. They are all smiles and very lovey-dovey holding hands and putting their arms around each other everywhere they go," a source told E Online.

This trip is even more special because it was in Mexico that the couple tied the knot back in July 2014.

Happily married for five years, Levine and Prinsloo share two daughters - Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU