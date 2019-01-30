Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery

Former world number one underwent hip in on Monday.

The 31-year-old confirmed the same by posting a message on his handle along with two photos, including an picture.

"I underwent a hip resurfacing in yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip I now have a as you can see in the 2nd photo and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1," captioned the post.

The came two weeks after his first-round ouster from the recently-concluded where he conceding a 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 2-6 defeat against of in a gruelling contest.

had recently shocked the world after announcing that he would retire this year, most probably after championship.

A teary-eyed Murray had said that he has been struggling with for the last 20 months and is still in "a lot of pain". He said that if he could not overcome the in the next four or five months, he will go for another surgery- not to get back in the professional zone but for a "better quality of life".

After suffering defeat in the first round of the Australian Open, he went on to say that this could be the final tournament of his career.

The Briton has had a rough 2018 season as he missed most of the tournaments due to a He underwent surgery in 2018 for the same and had returned to the court, playing 15 tour-level matches.

Murray has won a total of three Grand Slam title in his career so far along with 14 ATP Masters 1000 crowns. He had ended his 2016 season with a victory in 24 consecutive matches and finished the year as the world number one

In 2013, when Murray won his maiden singles title, he became the first British man to win the championship in 77 years since Perry in 1936.

