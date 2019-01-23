REHAU to open 56 retail centres in India by 2020

Swiss Wednesday said it will set up 56 centres in by 2020 to strengthen its presence in the country.

The company will set up 18 centres this year and 38 centres in the next year, said in a statement.

provides polymer-based solutions and systems like window and furniture in construction, automotive and industry segments. It has three plants -- two in Pune and one at -- in

"The company will introduce new formats of experience centres, bringing it closer to its customers. These include REHAU Shoppe, REHAU Concepts and As many as 18 display centres to be set up in 2019 and 38 in 2020," the company said.

The REHAU Shoppe is a 100 square feet display showcasing a select range of and REHAU Concepts is a 500 square feet area in a shop-in-shop concept showcasing the complete range of of REHAU Design Studio, is a 1,000 square feet exclusive showcase with the complete range of

"For our windows solutions category, we expect to appoint at least 10 new fabricators over the next few months, in addition to 35 existing fabricators. For furniture solutions, we will expand into new geographies to penetrate into tier-II & III cities, said.

